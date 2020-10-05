Health minister Hancock says will simplify approach to local COVID-19 restrictions

FILE PHOTO: An NHS Track and Trace staff member speaks with a person at a drive-through test facility following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a car park of Chessington World of Adventures in Chessington, Britain September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - British health minister Matt Hancock on Monday said that he was working on proposals to simplify England’s patchwork of local COVID-19 restrictions and would present them to parliament.

Asked if he had considered simplifying the framework for local restrictions, Hancock said: “The short answer is yes. I think that the proposals that we are working through and that I’ll bring to this House... (are) to have a more simplified approach to the local actions needed.”