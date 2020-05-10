Britain won't quarantine travellers from France at this stage

FILE PHOTO: France's President Emmanuel Macron wears a protective face mask with a blue-white-red coloured ribbon as he gestures while speaking with schoolchildren during a class during a visit to the Pierre de Ronsard elementary school in Poissy, France, May 5, 2020, as France readies to face an ease in the coronavirus lockdown measures. Ian Langsdon/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Britain won’t impose quarantine to travellers coming from France at this stage, France and Britain said on Sunday, with the two countries adding that any such measure would be reciprocal and only be imposed after mutual consultation.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a televised address on Sunday that to prevent re-infection from abroad “it will soon be the time ... to impose quarantine on people coming into this country by air”.

“No quarantine measures would apply to travellers coming from France at this stage,” Johnson’s office said, shortly after a similar statement from French President Emmanuel Macron’s office.

“Any measures on either side would be taken in a concerted and reciprocal manner,” the statements said after the two leaders spoke over the phone.

A working group between the two governments would be set up to ensure this consultation throughout the coming weeks, they said.

France said earlier this week new quarantine and isolation measures would be possible for all travellers into France. However, these would not apply to European Union countries or Britain - for now.