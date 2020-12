FILE PHOTO: French Junior Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari poses in front of a COVID-19 mobile test centre called "MobilTest COVID" conceived by Loxamed in front of Gare de Lyon in Paris, France, November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - France aims to establish Europe-wide sanitary protocol measures “in the coming hours” to allow the resumption of traffic flows with the United Kingdom, transport minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari said on Monday.