No risk of product shortages in France from UK border closure: minister

FILE PHOTO: French Junior Minister for European Affairs Clement Beaune speaks during a press conference to outline France's strategy for the deployment of future COVID-19 vaccines, in Paris as the coronavirus disease outbreak continues in France, December 3, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Pool/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - There is no risk of a shortage of products in France following a ban imposed on freight coming from Britain because of a new strain of coronavirus, French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune told BFM TV on Wednesday.

Much of the world shut its borders to Britain this week after the fast-spreading variant of the virus was reported, with France blocking passengers and freight just days before Britain leaves the European Union.

Paris has since lifted the blockade to allow drivers with a recent negative COVID-19 test to enter the country.