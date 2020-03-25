World News
March 25, 2020 / 7:14 PM / Updated 8 minutes ago

G7 finance minister agree priorities for coronavirus response: UK's Raab

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British foreign minister Dominic Raab and his G7 counterparts agreed their priorities for the response to the coronavirus pandemic in a virtual meeting on Wednesday, including the protection of the world economy.

“Today, I’ve agreed to work together to intensify international cooperation to support vulnerable countries, pursue a vaccine, protect the world economy, and enable our citizens who are stranded to get home safely,” Raab said in a statement following the U.S.-led meeting.

Reporting by William James, editing by andy Bruce

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
