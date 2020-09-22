Goldman Sachs says UK headquarters to remain open

FILE PHOTO: Richard Gnodde, International CEO of Goldman Sachs, speaks during an event to launch the private finance agenda for the 2020 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) at Guildhall in London, Britain, February 27, 2020. Tolga Akmen/Pool via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs said on Tuesday its UK headquarters will remain open to staff who need to remain in the office following calls from the British government to work from home, an internal memo seen by Reuters showed.

“You are reminded that the wearing of masks is required at all times in the office, except at your desk,” chief executive officer of Goldman Sachs International Richard Gnodde wrote in the memo.