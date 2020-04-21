UK has funneled 6 billion pounds to small firms via COVID grants: ministry

LONDON (Reuters) - Small companies in Britain have received 6.1 billion pounds of a total 12 billion pounds available in emergency grants to help them withstand the coronavirus crisis, a finance ministry spokesman said on Tuesday.

Around 500,000 companies have so far received grants under the scheme, he said,

The grants were announced last month as part of a string of measures rushed out by the government in an attempt to soften the hit from the pandemic on the economy.