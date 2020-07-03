UK PM's father Stanley Johnson within rights to visit Greece: minister

FILE PHOTO: Stanley Johnson, father of Boris Johnson, walks through the venue of the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, Britain, October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s father, who travelled to Greece likely via Bulgaria despite current advice for British nationals to avoid all but essential international travel, was within his rights to do so, Britain’s transport minister said on Friday.

“It’s advice so everyone can decide what to do with the advice,” Grant Shapps told Sky News.

Asked whether Stanley Johnson was within his rights to travel to Greece, Shapps said: “Yes, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office make it clear. They issue travel advice.”