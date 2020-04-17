World News
April 17, 2020 / 11:14 AM / Updated 33 minutes ago

UK minister: There is no magic wand to get more COVID-19 equipment

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock speaks during the daily coronavirus disease (COVID-19) digital news conference in 10 Downing Street, London, Britain April 15, 2020. Andrew Parsons/No 10 Downing Street/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s health minister said on Friday he would love to wave a magic wand to get large quantities of personal protective equipment for the health workers fighting the novel coronavirus outbreak but that there was a global shortage.

“I would love to be able to wave a magic wand and have PPE fall from the sky in large quantities,” Matt Hancock told the British parliament’s Health and Social Care Committee.

“But given we have a global situation in which there is less PPE in the world than the world needs, obviously it is going to be a huge pressure point.”

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Kate Holton

