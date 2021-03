FILE PHOTO: A nurse draws a Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 12, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain expects to take its first delivery of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines in the coming weeks, health minister Matt Hancock said on Thursday.

“We do expect supplies from Moderna in the coming weeks. And I’m very grateful to Moderna for the work that they have done,” Hancock told lawmakers.