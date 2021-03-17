UK says vaccine supply is lumpy after letter warning of significant shortfall

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock holds a news conference at 10 Downing Street, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s supply of coronavirus vaccines is “lumpy”, health minister Matt Hancock said on Wednesday after a letter warned there would be a significant reduction in the amount of vaccine available from March 29.

Hancock said he was confident of meeting a target to give first vaccine doses to people in the top priority groups by the middle of next month.

“Vaccine supply is always lumpy and we regularly send out technical letters to the NHS to explain the ups and downs of the supply over the future weeks, and what you’re referring to is a standard one of those letters,” Hancock told a press conference.