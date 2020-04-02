Britain's Hancock will set out new testing measures for coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State of Health Matt Hancock is seen outside Downing Street, as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues. London, Britain, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Health minister Matt Hancock will set out on Thursday how Britain will boost its testing regime to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, acknowledging more needed to be done.

Saying that Johnson believed Britain must see a “massive increase” in testing to “unlock the coronavirus puzzle and defeat it in the end”, the spokesman told reporters:

“We acknowledge that more needs to be done in relation to testing, we need to be testing more people and we need to be making progress very quickly ... The health secretary will set out later the steps we are going to be taking to ensure that there is a significant increase in testing.”