FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for Health Matt Hancock arrives to attend a Cabinet meeting of senior government ministers at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) in London, Britain, September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Tuesday he was concerned about a sudden jump in the number of new coronavirus infections over the past two days, urging the public not to become complacent about social distancing.

“It is so important ... that people take their responsibilities seriously and people don’t become relaxed about this virus,” Hancock told a parliamentary committee.