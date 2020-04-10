World News
April 10, 2020 / 5:39 PM / Updated 4 minutes ago

UK government functioning efficiently without PM Johnson: health minister

Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock holds the Covid-19 Digital Press Conference with Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Jonathan Van Tam and Chief Nurse, Ruth May in 10 Downing Street, London, Britain April 10, 2020. Pippa Fowles/No 10 Downing Street/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government is functioning efficiently in the absence of Prime Minister Boris Johnson who is recovering in hospital from COVID-19, health minister Matt Hancock said on Friday.

Hancock said Johnson’s appointed stand-in, foreign minister Dominic Raab, was doing an “excellent job”, adding that the government did not have the information yet to make a decision on whether to lift a lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Reporting by Michael Holden, editing by Andy Bruce

