UK health minister says AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine remains safe

LONDON (Reuters) - British health minister Matt Hancock said on Tuesday the COVID-19 vaccine produced by AstraZeneca remained safe and urged people to get vaccinated when they are invited to by the country’s health service.

“We know that the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine is saving lives in the UK right now. So if you get the call, get the jab,” Hancock said in a statement to broadcasters.

More than a dozen other European countries have suspended vaccinating people this week with the AstraZeneca vaccine due to concerns about an increased risk of blood clots.