UK lockdown measures are rules not advice: health minister

LONDON (Reuters) - Lockdown measures set out by the British government on Monday are rules, not advice, and will be enforced, health minister Matt Hancock said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Britons would only be allowed out to shop for basic necessities, exercise, for a medical need, to provide care or to travel to work where absolutely necessary.

“These measures are not advice, they are rules and will be enforced, including by the police,” Hancock told parliament.

He said the government would publish guidance later on Tuesday to explain the steps employers must take to ensure their workers are safe.