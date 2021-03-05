UK says has found missing case of Brazil variant, no evidence of onward transmission

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock speaks during the daily news briefing on the current COVID-19 situation, from Downing Street in London, Britain March 1, 2021. Ian Vogler/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said it had located a previously-unidentified person who tested positive for a highly transmissible variant of coronavirus first found in northern Brazil, and that there was no evidence the person had spread the virus.

“We’ve successfully identified the person in question,” health minister Matt Hancock said. “The best evidence is that this person in question stayed at home and there’s no sign that there’s been any onward transmission.”