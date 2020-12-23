UK says more of England to go into top tier of COVID restrictions

Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock, speaks on further restrictions to be put in place due to the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic at a news conference inside 10 Downing Street in London, Britain December 23, 2020. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British health minister Matt Hancock said on Wednesday more areas in England would be placed into the highest tier of coronavirus restrictions in a bid to curb the spread of a more transmissible variant of COVID-19.

Hancock said from Dec. 26, large regions across southern England would join London and neighbouring areas in Tier 4 with restrictions similar to that of a lockdown.