May 26, 2020

UK's Hancock says Remdesivir may be biggest step forward in COVID-19 treatment yet

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock holds the daily coronavirus disease news conference at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain May 21, 2020. Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s health minister Matt Hancock said anti-viral drug Remdesivir was probably the most significant development yet in treating COVID-19 patients.

“This is probably the biggest step forward in the treatment of coronavirus since the crisis began,” he told a government news conference on Tuesday.

That followed an earlier announcement that Britain would provide the drug, manufactured by Gilead Sciences, to some patients.

