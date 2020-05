FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past a mural depicting a nurse wearing a protective mask in Shoreditch, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that the deaths of 144 health care workers and 131 social care workers had been reported as involving COVID-19.

The United Kingdom’s total COVID-19 death toll now exceeds 40,000, by far the worst yet reported in Europe.