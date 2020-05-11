Business News
May 11, 2020 / 6:30 AM / Updated an hour ago

Heathrow Airport calls on UK government to lay out plans for re-opening borders

An air passenger pushes luggage at Heathrow Airport, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London, Britain, May 10, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Heathrow Airport called on the UK government to lay out its plans on how borders will be re-opened, after it said on Monday that its passenger numbers plunged 97% in April.

Heathrow, which before the pandemic struck was the busiest airport in Europe, said that a UK government plan for a 14-day quarantine for arrivals would mean that very few people would travel.

The airport called on the government to explain how the country could exit the quarantine plan and re-open borders to allow the movement of people and goods.

