Drop UK quarantine rule for low-risk countries: Heathrow boss

FILE PHOTO: Heathrow Airport Chief Executive John Holland-Kaye speaks at the British Chambers of Commerce annual meeting in central London February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - The chief executive of London’s Heathrow Airport, John Holland-Kaye, said Britain should scrap its home and hotel quarantine requirements for passengers arriving from countries with low levels of concern about COVID-19.

“We need a new level in between the amber and the green (levels of risk), where you have low levels of variants of concern but still some issues and you might have to have testing before you get on the plane, possibly testing after you’ve arrived but no need for quarantine” told BBC radio.

“And that’s the big change we need to see: stepping away from quarantine, as the main control.”