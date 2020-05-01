Heathrow Airport sees April passenger numbers down 97%

FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a mask is seen at Heathrow airport, London, Britain, April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - London’s Heathrow Airport, traditionally the busiest in Europe, said passenger numbers were expected to be down by around 97% in April and they were likely to remain weak until governments fighting the coronavirus outbreak deem it safe to travel.

For the first quarter, revenue fell 12.7% to 593 million pounds ($745 million) and adjusted EBITDA fell by 22.4% to 315 million pounds.

Heathrow said it had 3.2 billion pounds in liquidity, sufficient to maintain the business at least over the next 12 months, even with no passengers.