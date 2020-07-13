World News
Have a staycation in 'superlative' UK, PM Johnson says

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson talks with a paramedic as he visits headquarters of the London Ambulance Service NHS Trust, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain July 13, 2020. Ben Stansall/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson advised people to stay at home this summer for a staycation in the “superlative” United Kingdom rather than travelling abroad to foreign shores.

“I think this is a great great year for people to have a staycation - this country is uniquely blessed with fantastic places for holidays,” Johnson told reporters. “I am certainly going to be doing that.”

“Obviously if people feel the need for a foreign holiday then that is completely a matter for them and I totally understand it, but there are fantastic, fantastic places - peerless, wonderful, superlative places in the UK to go on holiday. That is certainly what I will be doing.”

