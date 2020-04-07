First patients arrive at London's new coronavirus hospital

FILE PHOTO: A general view of ambulances outside the NHS Nightingale Hospital at the Excel Centre, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, London, Britain, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Matthew Childs/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - The first patients have been admitted to the new Nightingale Hospital in London, which has been set up in just nine days at the Excel Exhibition Centre to handle the coronavirus crisis.

The facility, which was officially opened by Prince Charles on Friday, will provide up to 4,000 beds equipped with ventilators and oxygen and be used for those who require further intensive care treatment for COVID-19.

Around 25,000 doctors, nurses and support staff will work at the location once it is fully operational.