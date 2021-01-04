UK health chiefs warn parts of health system could be overwhelmed by COVID

FILE PHOTO: A medical worker transports a patient from an ambulance to the Royal London Hospital as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in London, Britain, January 2, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom’s chief medical officers said on Monday there was “a material risk” of the health system in several areas of the country being overwhelmed by COVID-19 over the next 21 days without new measures.

The chief medical officers of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland said in a joint statement that they recommended the UK’s COVID-19 alert level should move from level 4 to level 5.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was set to announce tougher coronavirus restrictions for England later on Monday.