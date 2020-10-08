Hospitality sector accounts for significant amount of COVID-19 exposure: UK PM's spokesman

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson returns to Downing Street after delivering his Conservative Party Conference virtual keynote speech, in London, Britain, October 6, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - The hospitality sector is responsible for a significant proportion of exposure to COVID-19, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said on Thursday citing preliminary data.

“Early data does suggests that a significant proportion of exposure to the virus is seen in the hospitality sector, and that that is even more pronounced in younger age groups where we have been seeing the most rapid rise in infections,” the spokesman said.