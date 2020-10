FILE PHOTO: The COVID-19 ambulance entrance is seen at Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey, Britain, May 22, 2020. Picture taken May 22, 2020. Steve Parsons/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - The number of COVID-19 patients in English hospitals has risen to 4,379, according to government data published on Thursday, the most since June 6 and up 351 from the previous day.