FILE PHOTO: General view of the North Devon District Hospital, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Barnstaple, Britain, June 3, 2020. Picture taken June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Improvements in the “R” reproduction rate of COVID-19 and in hospital admissions could allow the government to rethink its plans, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday, as he set out additional measures to curb the spread of the virus.