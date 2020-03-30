World News
March 30, 2020 / 5:03 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK hospital admissions have not accelerated, rising by 1,000 a day: Chief Scientific Adviser

Sir Patrick Vallance speaks at a briefing on COVID-19 measures, as the number of coronavirus cases grow around the world, in London, Britain, March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - Admissions into British hospitals are not accelerating and are rising by around 1,000 per day, the government’s Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance said on Monday.

“Roughly 1,000 a day ... that’s not an acceleration. It’s quite important, it tells you that actually this is a bit more stable than it has been,” he told a news conference.

“I expect the number of people coming every day to be about that, it may go up a little bit, and then in two or three weeks you would expect that to stabilize and then to start to go down a bit.”

Reporting by William James and Elizabeth Howcroft, editing by Estelle Shirbon

