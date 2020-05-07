UK housing market slows to a halt during lockdown: Halifax

LONDON (Reuters) - Activity in Britain’s housing market has come to a dead stop during the coronavirus lockdown, mortgage lender Halifax said on Thursday.
House prices fell in monthly terms by 0.6% in April, although Halifax cautioned that house prices had become more difficult to measure given the lack of transactions.
They showed a 2.7% rise in annual terms.
Halifax said the outlook was uncertain but that it had “underlying confidence” in the long-term health of the housing market.
