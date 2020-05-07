Business News
May 7, 2020 / 7:49 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK housing market slows to a halt during lockdown: Halifax

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Newly built properties and "for sale" signs are seen at a Barratt housing development near Haywards Heath, Britain, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Activity in Britain’s housing market has come to a dead stop during the coronavirus lockdown, mortgage lender Halifax said on Thursday.

House prices fell in monthly terms by 0.6% in April, although Halifax cautioned that house prices had become more difficult to measure given the lack of transactions.

They showed a 2.7% rise in annual terms.

Halifax said the outlook was uncertain but that it had “underlying confidence” in the long-term health of the housing market.

Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Michael Holden

