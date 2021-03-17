Fewer AstraZeneca COVID vaccines available than UK planned for, says BBC

FILE PHOTO: A vial with the AstraZeneca's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine is pictured in Berlin, Germany, March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain faces a reduction in the amount of COVID-19 vaccines because there are fewer AstraZeneca shots available than was expected, and this supply difficulty is more significant than earlier ones, the BBC reported on Wednesday.

“I’m told the problem is fewer AstraZeneca vaccines are available than expected,” BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg said on Twitter without citing any sources.

“There have been some other letters to health trusts about managing supply which has been ‘lumpy’ but this is more significant than previous bumps and lumps.”