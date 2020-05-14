Nearly one million self-employed Britons apply for aid: The Sun

FILE PHOTO: Workers cross the Millenium Bridge during the morning rush hour in the City of London in London, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

(Reuters) - Nearly one million self-employed workers in Britain applied for a government aid programme that will give them a grant of up to 7,500 pounds ($9,168.75) at the end of second day of the scheme’s operation, The Sun reported late on Thursday.

More than 500,000 Britons applied for the government's new income support scheme on Thursday, the newspaper here said.

The new figure shows that an even larger number of self-employed workers applied for aid on second day of the scheme’s operation. More than 440,000 people applied for aid on Wednesday.