UK says 110,000 applied for self-employed income scheme after launch

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is seen as he arrives at Downing Street, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, May 13, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak said 110,000 self-employed people had applied for a new income support scheme as of 1100 GMT on Wednesday, the day of its launch.

Millions of British self-employed workers are now able to apply for one-off grants of up to 7,500 pounds ($9,210), as part of a government assistance package for people whose businesses are affected by the coronavirus.

“By noon today, we’d already received 110,000 claims for our Self-Employed Income Support Scheme. These grants will all be paid by the 25th,” Sunak said on Twitter.