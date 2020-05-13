Business News
May 13, 2020 / 2:59 PM / Updated an hour ago

UK says 110,000 applied for self-employed income scheme after launch

1 Min Read

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is seen as he arrives at Downing Street, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, May 13, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak said 110,000 self-employed people had applied for a new income support scheme as of 1100 GMT on Wednesday, the day of its launch.

Millions of British self-employed workers are now able to apply for one-off grants of up to 7,500 pounds ($9,210), as part of a government assistance package for people whose businesses are affected by the coronavirus.

“By noon today, we’d already received 110,000 claims for our Self-Employed Income Support Scheme. These grants will all be paid by the 25th,” Sunak said on Twitter.

Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Stephen Addison

