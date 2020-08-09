World News
August 9, 2020 / 3:49 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Britain's COVID-19 daily infections rise to highest level since June

FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective masks walk as the city and surrounding areas face local restrictions in an effort to avoid a local lockdown being forced upon the region, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Manchester, Britain August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Molly Darlington

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain reported 1,062 new positive tests for coronavirus on Sunday, the highest daily rise in new COVID-19 infections since late June, at a time of new local lockdowns in some areas and worries over a second wave of infections.

Official data showed 1,062 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, going over the 1,000 new daily cases mark for the first time since June, and 304 higher than the 758 new cases reported on Saturday.

Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Angus MacSwan

