English COVID infections rise again, 1 in 85 people infected - survey

People walk and cycle at an intersection amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in London, Britain December 23, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - The prevalence of COVID-19 cases in England jumped again in the week to Dec. 18, with around 645,800 people, or 1 in 85, estimated to be infected, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Thursday.

“The percentage of people testing positive has continued to increase sharply in London, the East of England, and the South East; London now has the highest percentage of people testing positive,” the ONS said.

Prevalence in the preceding week was 1 in 95, the ONS had estimated.