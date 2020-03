FILE PHOTO: A woman wears a protective mask as she walks on Oxford Street in London, Britain March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - Health authorities in England announced on Saturday a further 10 deaths caused by coronavirus, almost doubling the number of fatalities in Britain since Friday.

“I am sorry to confirm 10 further patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 in England have died,” Chris Whitty, chief medical officer for England, said in a statement. “All 10 individuals were in the at-risk groups.”