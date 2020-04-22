UK government will not commit to a public inquiry on coronavirus response

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab speaks at the daily coronavirus disease (COVID-19) news conference at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain April 16, 2020. Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Wednesday he would not commit to holding a public inquiry into the government’s handling of the coronavirus epidemic.

“I have to say I won’t take up his offer of committing to a public inquiry. I think that there are definitely lessons to be learned and when we get through this crisis it will be important that we take stock,” Raab told parliament.