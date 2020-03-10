Italians arriving in UK advised to self-isolate: UK PM's spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - Italians arriving in Britain are being advised to self-isolate, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday, addressing fears over travelers coming in from a country that is now under lockdown due to coronavirus.

Britain has yet to introduce some of the stringent measures deployed by other countries where the spread of coronavirus has affected thousands of people. Johnson said on Monday he was taking expert advice about when to bring in more measures to control the spread of the virus in Britain.