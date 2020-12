FILE PHOTO: Japan's Health, Labour and Welfare Minister Katsunobu Kato attends a news conference at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan will ban the entry of non-Japanese people from the United Kingdom beginning Thursday due to the discovery of a highly infectious coronavirus mutation in that country, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a news conference on Wednesday.