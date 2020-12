Signs indicate social distancing for visitors towards the worship place of a shrine, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Tokyo, Japan December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - The infectious coronavirus variant spreading in Britain has not been detected in Japan, members of the Japanese government’s expert panel on coronavirus responses said on Wednesday.

The Japanese government said earlier in the day it will ban the entry of non-Japanese people from the United Kingdom from Thursday.