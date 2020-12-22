Japan to ban entry of non-Japanese from UK due to coronavirus mutation

An empty Eurotunnel Shuttle Freight from Britain to France appears in Coquelles near Calais, northern France, after France barred all people coming from the United Kingdom, for 48 hours from Sunday night, over fears of a new strain of the coronavirus, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in France, December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan will ban the entry of non-Japanese people from the United Kingdom from Thursday following the emergence of a highly infectious new coronavirus strain, public broadcaster NHK reported on Tuesday.

Countries across the globe shut their borders to Britain on Monday due to fears about the new strain.

People including long-term foreign residents can still make business trips to Britain but Japan will ask them to self-quarantine for 14 days upon return, NHK said.

From next week, people coming from Britain would be asked to submit a certificate to confirm they had tested negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of their departure.