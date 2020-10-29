Second national UK lockdown not inevitable, says minister

FILE PHOTO: Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government Robert Jenrick arrives on Downing Street, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - A second national lockdown in Britain is not inevitable even though France and Germany have gone that way, said housing minister Robert Jenrick on Thursday.

“I don’t think anything is inevitable,” he told the BBC, when asked if French and German lockdowns meant the UK would follow.

He also said it was too early to say that the government’s tiered approach of regional lockdowns was not bringing down infection rates.