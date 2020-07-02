Business News
UK business executives fear bigger hit to jobs from COVID: BoE

FILE PHOTO: People walk through the Canary Wharf financial district of London, Britain, December 7, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British business executives last month forecast a bigger hit to jobs from the coronavirus pandemic than previously, according to a Bank of England survey published on Thursday.

Managers in the BoE’s monthly Decision Makers’ Panel forecast an average 11% drop in employment for both the third and fourth quarters of 2020 - up more than a percentage point from the May survey.

The survey of 2,776 chief financial officers was conducted between June 5 and June 19.

Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Michael Holden

