UK's Johnson sees no change to plan to ease restrictions after Astra news

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits the Haven Perran Sands Holiday Park in Perranporth, Cornwall, Britain April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he did not expect to change the government’s plans for relaxing COVID-19 restrictions as health regulators recommended that people aged under 30 should not be given the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine.

“I don’t think that anything I have seen leads me to suppose that we will have to change the roadmap or deviate from the roadmap in any way,” Johnson said.

