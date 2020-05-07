UK PM Johnson to proceed with 'maximum caution' in coronavirus response

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends the weekly question time debate in Parliament in London, Britain May 6, 2020. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will proceed with maximum caution as he looks to the next phase of the government’s response to the coronavirus, a spokesman from his office said on Thursday.

“The Prime Minister spoke to opposition party leaders today to update them on the government’s strategy to combat coronavirus,” the spokesman said.

“He told them the government would approach the next phase with ‘maximum caution’ and his priority above all else would be to ‘save lives’.”