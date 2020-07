FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during question period at the House of Commons in London, Britain July 15, 2020. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s local authorities will have more powers to impose local coronavirus lockdowns from Saturday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

He said councils will be able to close specific premises, shut public outdoor spaces and cancel events.

“These powers will enable local authorities to act more quickly in response to outbreaks where speed is paramount,” Johnson said at a Downing Street press conference.