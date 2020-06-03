UK PM Johnson has had control from start of coronavirus crisis, says spokesman

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds the daily news conference on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak with the Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty (not pictured) and the Chief Scientific Adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance (not pictured), at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain May 28, 2020. Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has had direct control from the outset of the coronavirus crisis, his spokesman said on Wednesday, unveiling a new structure involving two committees as the country moves into another phase of its response.

“The PM has obviously had direct control from the outset of the crisis,” the spokesman told reporters.

He said there would now be a strategy committee and an operations committee because “we are moving into the recovery phase and the implementation of our recovery roadmap”.