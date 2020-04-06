Factbox: Reaction as UK PM Johnson moved to intensive care

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to intensive care on Monday after his coronavirus symptoms worsened and he has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputize, Downing Street said.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street, as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues. London, Britain, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Below is reaction to the news:

KEIR STARMER, LEADER OF THE MAIN OPPOSITION LABOUR PARTY

“Terribly sad news. All the country’s thoughts are with the Prime Minister and his family during this incredibly difficult time.”

LONDON MAYOR SADIQ KHAN

“Praying for the Prime Minister’s swift recovery tonight. @GSTTnhs (Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS) has some of the finest medical staff in the world, and he couldn’t be in safer hands.”

LIZ TRUSS, BRITISH TRADE MINISTER

“My thoughts are with the Prime Minister and his family as he is moved into intensive care this evening. Wishing him a speedy recovery.”

ED DAVEY, LEADER OF THE OPPOSITION LIBERAL DEMOCRATS

“Thoughts are with Boris Johnson & his family at this latest news - best wishes for an early full recovery. Thanks to all NHS & social care staff looking after anyone who is ill tonight.

“Together we must beat #Covid_19”

IAN BLACKFORD, WESTMINSTER LEADER OF THE SCOTTISH NATIONAL PARTY

“So sorry to hear that @BorisJohnson is now in intensive care. This is very worrying news. Thoughts and prayers with Boris (his fiancée) @carriesymonds and all their family. This is such a terrible virus that we all must take seriously. Get well soon Boris, look forward to you being back.”