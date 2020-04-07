British PM Johnson still in intensive care, cabinet office minister says

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove speaks at a digital news conference on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in 10 Downing Street in London, Britain April 4, 2020. Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is still in intensive care but his team are working together to fight the coronavirus outbreak, Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said on Tuesday.

“As we speak, the prime minister is in intensive care, being looked after by his medical team, receiving the very, very best care from the team at St Thomas’ and our hopes and prayers are with him and with his family,” Gove told BBC television.

“We all hope, we all hope that he can be restored to health as quickly as possible and that’s all we’re thinking about at the moment,” he said.